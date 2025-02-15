Virat Kohli BIGGER Star Than Babar Azam in Pakistan? Fanfare Outside Karachi Stadium Proves so; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is arguably the biggest cricketing star of the generation. He is not just considered to be a demi-god in India, but he happens to be a global star. Kohli is truly an advertiser's dream, and in this age of social media, his stocks seem to only be rising. Kohli, who has not been in prime form with the bat, would feature in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He would be carrying the hopes of a billion on his shoulders and given his experience of playing at big stages - he would certainly be in spotlight. Ahead of the much-awaited CT 2025, a clip is going viral where Pakistani fans are chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’ from outside the National stadium in Karachi. Not just ‘Kohli, Kohli’, fans were also yelling ‘RCB, RCB’ at the top of their voice. By the looks of Kohli's stardom in Pakistan, it cannot be denied that he is a bigger star than Babar Azam. Here is the viral clip: