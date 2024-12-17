'Yeh Bhaag Jayenge' - Ex-PAK Cricketer Makes SHOCKING Allegation Amid BCCI-PCB Standoff

With the suspense around the 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 schedule growing, former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed has made a shocking allegation. Tanveer gave a suggestion to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi. Advising the PCB chief, Tanveer said that every work/agreement that will happen between India and Pakistan should be in a written. He also went onto claim that once PCB asks for written statement and sticks to it's stance, the BCCI will run away and deny from their own stance and will bow down.

‘Yeh bhaag jayenge’

“I want to tell PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi that whatever work you do with India or BCCI do it in written, yeh bhaag jayenge (means they will run away), they (BCCI) will deny from their stance,” he said on a Pakistani news channel.

“Anything you want to do, do it in written, BCCI will have a problem them. Both BCCI and ICC are same, I bring both of them in the same bracket, they’re one," he added.

The former Pakistan cricketer believes that the delay by ICC giving the final decision and clarity over schedule is due to no written statement being signed formally.

“I believe the decision is getting late because they written formalities are not finalised,” he concluded.

PCB GET ZERO COMPENSATION

As of now, no compensation will be given to the PCB for accepting hybrid model.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup. Pakistan, though, travelled to India last year for the ODI World Cup .