Published 16:25 IST, December 19th 2024

ICC Saves PCB From Global Embarrassment, Gives PAK Consolation Prize After Approving Hybrid Model

Looks like the Champions Trophy deadlock over hybrid model has been resolved between the PCB-BCCI.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohsin Naqvi and Jay Shah | Image: AP/X/@therealpcb

Looks like the Champions Trophy deadlock over hybrid model has been resolved between the PCB-BCCI. But, while the schedule is still awaited, the ICC has confirmed that Pakistan would be hosting the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup . The ICC has also confirmed that the neutral venue arrangements would imply during that tournament, which means India will play it's matches in another country. This ‘hybrid’ model arrangement would be followed by both countries for ICC tournaments till 2027 and the Women's T20 WC. The ICC release also confirmed that the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule would be announced soon. What is still not confirmed is who will host the India matches during next year's Champions Trophy - will it be Sri Lanka or UAE? 

ALSO READ: ICC Announces All IND vs PAK Matches To Take Place In Neutral Venues

THINGS CONFIRMED

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh , England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Naqvi was part of the meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) in Islamabad recently.

WHAT WAS DISCUSSED AT THE MEET?

In fact, the Board of Governors were briefed on the latest development regarding hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The members lauded Chairman PCB’s firm stance regarding hosting the showpiece ICC event at home and showed their confidence on him. But, was his stance actually firm? If it was firm, he would not have accepted the ‘hybrid’ model in the first place.

ALSO READ: ICC Likely To Compensate PCB's Peculiar Demand For CT 2025 Hybrid Model

The members were also briefed on the stadia upgradation taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for the upcoming mega event and the members expressed their satisfaction on the upgradation work.

 

Updated 16:31 IST, December 19th 2024

