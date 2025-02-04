Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 09:56 IST, February 4th 2025

'If he Doesn't Perform, he Will Say...': Babar Azam's Potential ICC Champions Trophy Failure Excuse 'Ready'?

There is much speculation over former Pakistan captain Babar Azam's batting position in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam | Image: AP

There is much speculation over former Pakistan captain Babar Azam 's batting position in the upcoming Champions Trophy . Will he open or will he bat in the middle-order. While most reports suggest he would open the batting for Pakistan in the marquee event, former cricketer Basit Ali has made a huge statement. As per Basit, Babar's excuse is ready in case he fails. 

ALSO READ: Last-Minute Change in IND's CT 25 Squad? Ashwin Makes HUGE Suggestion

‘He will say I was forcefully made to open’

"Babar's place in the team will remain unaffected, irrespective of his performance in the Champions Trophy," Ali said on his YouTube channel.

"I hope Babar performs. If he performs, he will say 'I played for Pakistan'. If he doesn't perform, he will say I was forcefully made to open," Ali added.

Apart from the game against India, Pakistan, the hosts, will play all their games on their soil. Pakistan take on New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi on February 19. 

INDIA-PAKISTAN POPULARITY

Meanwhile, once the tickets for the India versus Pakistan match went on sale, it was sold out in an hour - such is the popularity of the contest that will take place in Dubai International stadium in Dubai on February 23. India will have the edge over the arch-rivals given their head-to-head against Pakistan at ICC events.  The last time the two teams met in an ODI was in the 2023 World Cup in India. The Indian team won that game against Pakistan. 

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 25 Match Tickets Sold Out in an Hour

Pakistan's squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Updated 10:01 IST, February 4th 2025

Champions Trophy Babar Azam Pakistan

