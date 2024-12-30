'Technology Did Not Show Anything': India Captain Rohit Sharma Gives His Take On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Controversial Dismissal

A huge controversy has erupted on the fifth day of the fourth test of the Border Gavaskar series as Yashasvi Jaiswal was given out in a controversial manner by the third umpire. Pat Cummins bowled a bouncer to Yashasvi Jaiswal which the Indian youngster tried to pull. The ball travelled closely by Jaiswal's bat and gloves to which the home team player appealed. The decision given by the on-field umpire was not out but the Aussies appealed the decision.

As the third umpire reviewed the decision, Snick-O technology was put to use which showed no clear spike as the ball passed Jaiswal. Despite this the young Indian batter was given out as he neared a century.

Rohit Sharma Gives His Take On Controversial Jaiswal Dismissal

Following the conclusion of the fourth test, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave his take on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal. He called out the decision and stated that the technology did not show anything. He further added that these sort of decisions always seem to go against India.

“I don't know what to make of that because the technology did not show anything. I don't know how the umpires did not use technology. In all fairness he did touch the ball. More often that not we are the ones falling on the wrong side,” said Rohit Sharma after the match.

AUS Take 2-1 Series Lead As India Lose Fourth Test

India lost the fourth test against Australia by a massive 184 runs to give the home team the series lead. With only 1 test match remaining in the series, India's best case scenario would be to draw the series 2-2.