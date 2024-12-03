IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Why India Should Fear Marnus Labuschagne In The Adelaide Test Match?

India vs Australia: Australia's top-rated batter Marnus Labuschagne has been struggling to find form for the past several months, and his woes were clearly visible during the first Test match against India in Perth last month. Labuschagne failed to score in both innings of the match, and Australia eventually lost by a whopping 295 runs. Calls for his exclusion from the team immediately gained traction in Australia and spread across the nation like wildfire. However, it seems from the outside that Pat Cummins and his management will give Labuschagne another opportunity, despite the fact that he may be on notice.

Why India should fear Marnus Labuschagne in Adelaide?

But if Marnus Labuschagne decides to roar back to form in the second Test match in Adelaide, it will be a tough pill to swallow for the Indian side. The Rohit Sharma-led team would want Labuschagne to delay his return to form for at least another match because they would not want to see the scenes if he were to do so in the second Test match. Labuschagne boasts a pretty impressive record at Adelaide Oval, and the numbers speak for themselves. Adelaide has been Marnus Labuschagne's favourite hunting ground in Test cricket, as in the last three matches there, he has scored 574 runs at an average of 71, including three centuries.

Labuschagne may be more worried than the Indians; Here's why

However, Marnus Labuschagne has many things to worry about before even considering the thought of a comeback in the second Test match. Labuschagne has been at his worst in the past few months, and his numbers reflect the true agony he may be feeling right now. In six Test matches this year, Labuschagne has scored just 245 runs at a dismal average of 24.50. He is on the verge of being dropped, and he would be under more pressure than the Indian bowlers, at least those who may have looked at his Adelaide Oval numbers.