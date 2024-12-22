IND vs AUS Boxing Day Match: Australia's Dominant Test Record In Melbourne Poses Great Threat For Rohit Sharma-Led India

India vs Australia Test series: With three Test matches already done and dusted, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has already produced some very high drama. The IND vs AUS Test series is evenly poised at 1-1 and there are two more matches to be played. There has been a lot of drama over the past few days with Ravichandran Ashwin retiring and the Aussie media attacking the members of Indian cricket team with false allegations. The Boxing Day Test is next and it starts on December 26, 2024.

The Indian team has some great memories of the Melbourne Cricket Ground and has also defeated Australia quite a number of times. The infamous India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game in 2022 also took place on this same venue. India certainly have some great memories of registering famous victories in the MCG and this will possibly give them some confidence, if they are lacking in it.

The Saga Of Australian Dominance In MCG

Australia might have looked like a better side so far and might have levelled the series, but this does not mean that their plan hasn't backfired. Australia invited India to play at Perth and Adelaide in the first two Test matches, followed by Brisbane. India absolutely steam-rolled the Aussies in Perth, but the hosts landed a counter-punch in the second Test. India were certainly under the pump in the Brisbane Test, but the weather somehow came to their rescue.

Members of the Indian team during the Adelaide Test match | Image: Associated Press

The Boxing Day Test match which will be played in Melbourne will be a proper test of skills of both the sides. India might have some fond memories of Melbourne, but the hosts of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Aussies pose a daunting record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia have played a total of 116 Test matches in Melbourne, they have won 67, lost 32 and a total of 17 matches have ended in a draw.

India will be without Ravichandran Ashwin's services who recently announced his retirement from Test match cricket. The decision shocked everybody but many had seen it coming from a very long time now. India have sustained a couple of injury scares to their star batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, but a decision on their fitness is yet to be taken and made public.

Australian Team celebrates a fall of wicket in the Adelaide Test | Image: Associated Press

Crucial WTC Points Up For Grabs