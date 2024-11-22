Search icon
  • 'Thought Virat Kohli Was Playing For Them': Fans Fume As Virat Kohli Drops Easy Catch Of Labuschagne

Published 13:54 IST, November 22nd 2024

'Thought Virat Kohli Was Playing For Them': Fans Fume As Virat Kohli Drops Easy Catch Of Labuschagne

Fans took to social media to criticise Indian batting icon Virat Kohli after he dropped an easy catch of Marnus Labuschangne.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Virat Kohli | Image: Screengrab from X

Virat Kohli has been having one of the worst outings of his career in the first test match of the Border Gavaskar series as the Indian batting icon was dismissed for an extremely low score of 5 runs, continuing a bad run of form in test cricket for the 36 year old. Following the batting disaster, Kohli dropped an easy catch of Marnus Labuschagne which has led to fans going after the batter even more with some even calling for the dropping of Kohli from the team. 

According to reports, if Kohli does not perform, then this test series could be his last and the batter could be dropped from the side. 

Fans Rage As Virat Kohli Drops Absolute Sitter 

Fans took to social media to go after Virat Kohli after he dropped an easy catch of Marnus Labuschangne in the slips of a Jasprit Bumrah delivery. The ball clipped the edge of Labuschangne's bat and went straight into the hands of Virat Kohli. 

As Kohli tried to control the ball, it slipped out of his land leading to an expensive drop. 

Updated 17:01 IST, November 22nd 2024

Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah

