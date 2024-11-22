'Thought Virat Kohli Was Playing For Them': Fans Fume As Virat Kohli Drops Easy Catch Of Labuschagne

Virat Kohli has been having one of the worst outings of his career in the first test match of the Border Gavaskar series as the Indian batting icon was dismissed for an extremely low score of 5 runs, continuing a bad run of form in test cricket for the 36 year old. Following the batting disaster, Kohli dropped an easy catch of Marnus Labuschagne which has led to fans going after the batter even more with some even calling for the dropping of Kohli from the team.

According to reports, if Kohli does not perform, then this test series could be his last and the batter could be dropped from the side.

Fans Rage As Virat Kohli Drops Absolute Sitter

Fans took to social media to go after Virat Kohli after he dropped an easy catch of Marnus Labuschangne in the slips of a Jasprit Bumrah delivery. The ball clipped the edge of Labuschangne's bat and went straight into the hands of Virat Kohli.