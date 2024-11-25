IND VS AUS: Jasprit Bumrah HAILS Yashasvi Jaiswal, Labels Perth Century as His 'Best' Ever

Following the emphatic 295-run win over Australia at Perth on Monday, India captain Jasprit Bumrah lavished praise on young Yashasvi Jaiswal. Hailing his century as Perth as Jaiswal's best ever, Bumrah said the young left-handed opener left the ball well. He also claimed that Virat Kohli is not out of form.

‘Very happy’

"Very happy. We were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded was great. I played here in 2018 - I remember the wicket started soft. This one was less spicy, we were really well prepared. I told everyone to keep faith in your ability. Jaiswal's best Test innings so far, he left the ball well, I didn't see Virat out of form - difficult to judge that on difficult pitches. But he was good in the nets. We always enjoy the support from the crowd, when the backing is there we feel good," Bumrah said at the post-match presentation.

Bumrah with eight wickets led from the front and was rightly adjudicated as the player of the match. In fact, Yashasvi Jaiswal also hit his maiden Test century on Australian soil during the Test, while Virat Kohli brought up his 81st international hundred.

Meanwhile, with the win - India has also kept their hopes of making the third consecutive World Test Championship final alive. India now take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

