KL Rahul on What Happens to Rohit Sharma in India's Playing XI For 2nd Test vs Australia at Adelaide

Ind vs Aus: Now that India's regular captain Rohit Sharma has joined the team in Perth, where does he slot in at Adelaide is the big question. So, what happens now that KL Rahul has done a brilliant job at the top of the order? Rahul got 26 in the first essay and then hit a timely 77 in the second. Rahul was under the pump before the Test started and was slotted to open as regular opener Rohit missed the game. Amid all kids of speculations over what happens once Rohit is back, Rahul revealed that the former ‘obviously’ walks into the side. Claiming that they will have to wait and see what happens, Rahul said the focus now is to get the remaining seven Australian wickets at Perth and win the Test.

‘Have to wait and see’

"He'll obviously walk in. We'll have to wait and see. I'm sure the captain and the coach have it sorted in their heads. We are focused about taking seven wickets today and think about Adelaide when the time comes," KL Rahul said while speaking to Channel 7.

"Hopefully, get a chance in Adelaide," he added.

Perth Test UPDATE

At the time of filing the copy, India were in total control of the game. The Indian side need five more wickets to win the game, while the hosts still need over 400 runs to win the game. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are in the middle trying to make a fight of it. Siraj has picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah has two to his name.