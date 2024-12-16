Is there a rift in the Indian team between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir? Speculations are rife over this after India's latest batting collapse in Brisbane. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has made a huge claim. As per Ali, there is a rift in the Indian team between the captain and the coach. While is is no proof to back his claim, he reckons the rift started since the Sri Lanka series.

"Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are not on the same page, be it the one-day tournament in Sri Lanka; Bangladesh, which was a weak series; or the New Zealand series after that," said Basit on his YouTube channel.

"In the second and third (Tests), they (Rohit and Gambhir) are not on the same page, like Rahul Dravid was. He and Rohit were not on the same page," he added.

Questioning India's decision to bowl first at Brisbane, Basit reckoned the team is heavily dependent on Jasprit Bumrah .

‘Was the decision to bowl first right?’

“Was the decision to bowl first right? I think it was not. The Indian team is only dependent on Bumrah. The rest of the bowlers are not performing like they should. If I say it's Bumrah vs Australia, that will be right. Similarly, it's Travis Head vs India...Neither Rohit, nor (bowling coach) Morne Morkel and (chief coach) Gautam Gambhir are able to solve this problem,” he concluded.

INDIA REELING AT 51/4, TRAIL BY 394