Virat Kohli FUMES After Scott Boland Gets Him Fishing Outside Off-Stump, Again | WATCH

Virat Kohli was gutted after he fell prey to the ball outside the off-stump once again during the tour of Australia. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line, the wicket of Kohli was crucial. He got off to a start and just when it seemed he has got his eye in, he perished. Scott Boland got the big fish once again. He bowled the ball a touch outside off, Kohli went to poke at it only to find an outside which was gleefully taken by Steve Smith at slips. Kohli was dismissed for six runs. But it was his reaction after the dismissal that is making all the hue and cry on social space. Kohli gestured to throw his bat after his dismissal.

At the time of filing the copy, India are reeling at 124 for four. Rishabh Pant is in the middle and is playing a blinder. He is on 61* off 31 balls, while he has Ravindra Jadeja for company. India are behind in this Test and would be hoping that these two in the middle can continue and ensure India do not lose anymore wickets before stumps. India currently lead by 128 runs.

Earlier, the Indian team was bundled out for 185 runs against Australia on the opening day of the fifth and final test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney.

Rishabh Pant ’s dismissal triggered the Indian lower-order collapse. Jasprit Bumrah played a cameo knock of 22, while Jadeja was dismissed for 26. Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with four wickets.