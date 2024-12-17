IND vs AUS Test Series: Star Australia Pacer Likely To Miss Remainder Of The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS Test Series: Pat Cummins-led Australia are hosting India in a five-match Test series, popularly known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. The third Test match of the BGT series is being played at the iconic Gabba, situated in Brisbane. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 with both India and Australia winning one match each. India had defeated Australia in the opening match of the series by 295 runs. Australia on the other hand defeated India by 10 wickets in the following Test series.

Problems are at plenty for the visitors as their batting is under the scanner. But as far as the visitors are concerned, their batting has been under the scanner with the likes of Rohit Sharma , Virat Kohli , Shubman Gill and others failing to live up to the occasion. Australia on the other hand, who are comfortably placed in the series have sustained a massive injury blow which might not only backfire on their hopes of winning back the BGT but also their WTC Final dreams.

Josh Hazlewood To Miss Remainder Of BGT

Star Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood had missed the Adelaide Test match due to injury concerns, a side strain to be specific. Right now it seems that Australia have hurried Hazlewood's comeback and the decision has backfired on them. The right-arm fast bowler hurt his right calf during Australia's warm-ups. The 33-year-old just bowled one over before leaving the field.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Gautam Gambhir Celebrate After Akash Deep Saves IND From Following On

'A squad replacement will be made in due course', said a Cricket Australia spokesperson. Medical scans later revealed that Hazlewood's injury has aggravated and he is likely to miss the entire series. As far as Pat Cummins is concerned, he'll have to marshal his troops with one bowler short.

Scott Boland Likely To Replace Hazlewood