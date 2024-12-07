Yashasvi Jaiswal STUNNING Reflex Catch Sends Marnus Labuschagne Packing at Adelaide | WATCH

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning reflex catch to send a well-set Marnus Labuschagne packing at Adelaide. Labuschagne was looking ominous as he had got his eye in and was looking good for a big one. Labuschagne departed for a well-made 64. It is a big breakthrough from an Indian perspective and it is Nitish Reddy who got the important wicket. It was short and wide outside the off-stump, Labuschagne lashed the cut and did not keep it down, just that he did not place it, still it took a very sharp grab by Jaiswal with two outstretched hands to get rid of him. Surely it is Jaiswal's wicket!

Here is the video of the brilliant catch by Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Australia have polished off the deficit and are now in the lead with six wickets in hand. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are in the middle.

DAY: 1 AS IT HAPPENED

Earlier on Day 1, after bowling India out for 180 runs - Australia reached 86 for 1 in their first innings after dismissing India for 180 at the end of the opening day of the pink-ball Test at stumps on Friday.

Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne were at the crease on 38 and 20 respectively when the stumps were drawn after 33 overs of play in Australia's first innings. The home side trail by 94 runs.