IND vs ENG ODI's: Virat Kohli on CUSP of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's HUGE Feat at Nagpur

As Virat Kohli gets ready to take on England in the opening ODI at Nagpur, he would be on the cusp of a massive landmark. At Nagpur, Kohli would have an opportunity to become the fastest individual batter to 14,000 ODI runs. He currently needs 94 runs to get there. He has the opportunity of edging the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in this regard. Tendulkar holds the current record for the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar set the record in his 350th ODI innings during a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Peshawar. Tendulkar scored 100 in that game. Kohli currently has 13906 runs to his name from 283 ODI. He has a realistic chance of getting to the landmark at Nagpur itself.

INDIA HAMMER ENGLAND 4-1 IN T20Is

Kohli has not been in top form in recent times and has hence faced the heat from the fans and the experts. While some believe it is time Kohli retires, the premier India batter would be desperate to prove his critics wrong and get among the runs against England.

Meanwhile, the Indian team beat England in the five-match T20I series 4-1. The star performers for India were Abhishek Sharma with the bat and Varun Chakravarthy with the ball.

