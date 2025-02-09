IND vs ENG: Star India Batter Dropped As Virat Kohli Returns In 2nd ODI

Yashasvi Jaiswal makes way for Virat Kohli who is making a return to the limited over cricket after a long hiatus. Virat missed the 1st ODI match in Nagpur due to a knee injury. The 36 year old will be hoping to get some runs under his belt ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy .

Alongside Yashasvi, Kuldeep Yadav also makes his way for Varun Chakravarthy who is making his ODI debut. India are leading the three-match series 1-0. As per multiple reports, Shreyas Iyer was expected to be dropped to make way for Virat as the team management has been rooting for a left-right opening combination. Iyer admitted he received a late call from Rohit Sharma on the eve of the 1st ODI. As quoted by PTI he said, ‘I was watching a movie last night, thinking I could stay up late, but then I got a call from the skipper saying I might have to play because Virat had a swollen knee. I rushed back to my room and went straight to sleep.’

Iyer is also part of India's Champions Trophy squad and given his performance in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup he is likely to play a pivotal role in the ICC marquee event. He amassed 530 runs in 11 matches in the ODI WC and will be eager to replicate his performance in a bid to cement his place in the playing XI.

Indi have already taken a 1-0 lead in the bilateral series and will be keen to wrap up the series in Cuttack. These three matches will serve as a preparatory stage for the ICC Champions Trophy.

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

