India All-Rounder Axar Patel & Wife Meha Announce The Birth Of Their First Child, Reveals Name Of The Baby

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel and his wife Meha have announced the borth of their first child. In a special post on Instagram, the couple made the announcement and shared an image. They dressed up the baby in the India Blue color and also revealed the name of their firstborn, Haksh Patel.

“He's still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldnt wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts,” Axar Patel and his wife wrote on the social media platform Instagram.