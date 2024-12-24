Published 19:41 IST, December 24th 2024
India All-Rounder Axar Patel & Wife Meha Announce The Birth Of Their First Child, Reveals Name Of The Baby
India all-rounder Axar Patel has announced that he has become a father for the first time. He and his wife, Meha, have also revealed the name of the baby.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Axar Patel Becomes A Father | Image: ANI Photo, Instagram/@akshar.patel
Team India all-rounder Axar Patel and his wife Meha have announced the borth of their first child. In a special post on Instagram, the couple made the announcement and shared an image. They dressed up the baby in the India Blue color and also revealed the name of their firstborn, Haksh Patel.
“He's still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldnt wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts,” Axar Patel and his wife wrote on the social media platform Instagram.
More to follow…
Updated 19:42 IST, December 24th 2024