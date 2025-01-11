Search icon
Published 07:29 IST, January 11th 2025

India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement to be Delayed Due to THIS Reason

Team India is set to breach ICC's deadline for the announcement of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian cricket team started off their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with a 6 wicket win over Australia. | Image: AP

Team India is set to breach ICC's deadline for the announcement of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the provisional squad by 18-19, as per a report. The Indian team is taking their time citing recent commitments in Australia for the Test series as the reason. The squad for the England series as per the report would be almost similar to the team that would be picked for the Champions Trophy. The Champions Trophy starts in Pakistan-UAE on February 19. The Indian team would play all their matches in Dubai after the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model. 

INDIA'S T20 SQUAD VS ENG

Meanwhile, the T20I squad that will take on England is set to be announced by Sunday. It is reportedly going to feature majority of the players who played against Bangladesh last year. Players like Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah will not be part of that. Arshdeep Singh will spearhead the bowling attack in the T20Is, he also has a solid chance of making the ODI team as well. England will play five T20Is and three ODIs, in that order, starting January 22. The three ODIs are on February 6, 9 and 12.

WILL KOHLI-ROHIT PLAY ODI'S VS ENGLAND?

It would be interesting to see seniors like Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma play the ODIs versus England or not. One feels that would give them an ideal platform to get among the runs ahead of the marquee event. 

Updated 07:34 IST, January 11th 2025

Virat Kohli Champions Trophy
