Published 14:58 IST, January 18th 2025
India's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy And England ODIs Announced, Shubman Gill Named New Vice Captain, Md. Siraj Misses Out
Rohit Sharma and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's Squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and the three-match ODI series against England
SportFit
- 2 min read
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, ODI and Test skipper alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy and also the ODI series against England. The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be played in a ‘Hybrid Model’, with Team India playing all their matches in Dubai. India last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. India play Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in their league games of the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Champions Trophy and also against England in the ODI series.
India's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli , Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill (vc), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja
India Squad for England ODIs
Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill (vc), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Md. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja
India Squad for England T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk)
India's Group Stage Fixtures in ICC Champions Trophy
- February 20, 2025: India vs Bangladesh, Dubai
- February 23, 2025: India vs Pakistan, Dubai
- March 2, 2025: India vs New Zealand
India vs England T20I Series Schedule
- January 22, 2025: 1st T20I at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- January 25, 2025: 2nd T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- January 28, 2025: 3rd T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
- January 31, 2025: 4th T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- February 2, 2025: 5th T20I at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India vs England ODI series Schedule
- February 6, 2025: 1st ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
- February 9, 2025: 2nd ODI at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
- February 12, 2025: 3rd ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Updated 15:22 IST, January 18th 2025