India's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy And England ODIs Announced, Shubman Gill Named New Vice Captain, Md. Siraj Misses Out

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, ODI and Test skipper alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy and also the ODI series against England. The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be played in a ‘Hybrid Model’, with Team India playing all their matches in Dubai. India last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. India play Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in their league games of the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Champions Trophy and also against England in the ODI series.