Siraj, Head Likely to be Punished by ICC After Adelaide Controversy - REPORT

Ind vs Aus: Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head are likely to face punishment by the ICC for their heated banter at Adelaide. Things got flared up after Siraj picked up the wicket of a well set Head in the second day of the Adelaide Test. It is after Siraj cleaned up Head with an inswinging yorker, both players engaged in an heated altercation. As per a report in the Telegraph, both the players are likely to face disciplinary action from the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, neither is expected to be suspended, as the offence falls under minor violations in the ICC’s Code of Conduct.

‘Well bowled, mate’ - Head

Speaking after the match, Head, who was named Player of the Match, claimed he had told Siraj, “Well bowled, mate," after hitting him for a six earlier in the over, and felt Siraj’s reaction was unwarranted.

“I might’ve gone too far with my reaction, and I regret that," Head admitted in a press conference. “But I also believe in standing up for myself. In our team, we avoid such behaviour—it’s not the way I play or want my teammates to play. If I see it, I call it out, and I did."

Claiming that he did not say anything to Head, Siraj also told that it clear on TV that he said more than just ‘well bowled.’

‘I didn’t say anything to him’ - Siraj