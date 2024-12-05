India vs Australia 2nd Test Weather Update: Clouds Of Gloom Loom Over Adelaide, Rain To Spoil Play?

After an extraordinary victory in Perth, Team India will look to down Australia in the 2nd Test as well, scheduled to start on Friday, December 6 at the iconic Adelaide Oval. Ahead of the start of the match, the visitors have received a welcoming boost as first-choice captain Rohit Sharma and a key figure in the batting line-up Shubman Gill are back in the squad. Hosts Australia on the other end would be vying to make a comeback in the series and bring the contest to level terms. Subsequently, as an intriguing game is set to materialise, Cricket fanatics all over the world are awaiting the start of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, a little roadblock is looming which could hamper the potential sublime play between the two cricketing giants.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Weather Forecast

The India vs Australia 2nd Test could experience a rain interruption on Day 1. According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test highlights a 2% probability of thunderstorms which could reach 4%. The encouraging update is that there is no chance of rain for the next three days. Howbeit, the threat will loom on Day 5 as well. According to the forecast, there is a 13% chance of Rain falling on the final day of the Test. Hence, rain could play spoilsport in the match.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Preview