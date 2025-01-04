Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Field, Virat Kohli Takes Over as Captain at SCG | WATCH VIDEO

Jasprit Bumrah left the field for a brief period and Virat Kohli took over as India captain on Day 2 at SCG. And once the crowd knew Kohli was in charge, there was a rapturous ovation. Kohli was leading the side at SCG on Saturday just for a brief period before lunch. Fans were elated to see Kohli taking charge of proceedings. Knowing that there is a possibility to put pressure on the hosts, Kohli was pretty chirpy right from the start of the day. He was spotted motivating the entire side from the slip cordon and that eventually helped as India picked up three key wickets in the session. Here is a clip where you can see Kohli calling the shots.

Meanwhile, at lunch Australia are 101 for five. They are still trailing by 84 runs. India would believe that they are very much in the contest. India need wickets after lunch to keep the pressure on Australia. Beau Webster and Alex Carey are in the middle. Bumrah and Siraj have been the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking two wickets apiece. Prasidh Krishna got the crucial wicket of Steve Smith.

Earlier, the Indian team was bundled out for 185 runs against Australia on the opening day of the fifth and final test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney.