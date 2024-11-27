Search icon
Published 11:37 IST, November 27th 2024

Mohammed Shami to Miss Entire BGT Due to Injury? Here's The UPDATE

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami is recovering from an injury. Reports suggested he was going to join the side for the 2nd Test, but that won't happen.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shami to miss entire BGT | Image: X

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami is recovering from an injury for the past year. Ever since India's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup , Shami has not featured in any international games. Reports suggested he was going to join the side for the 2nd Test, but that won't happen. The latest is that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has confirmed they have not received any information on this. 

ALSO READ: 'Injured' Shubman Gill Likely to Miss 2nd Test at Adelaide - REPORT

‘No conversation around trying to send Shami’

“There has been no conversation around trying to send Shami to Australia, at least for now. At the moment, the fast bowlers chosen for the tour and the first XI in the opening Test at Perth are doing their job very well,” a Cricket Association of Bengal told a leading media house.

Meanwhile, India has already won the first Test match at Perth convincingly by 295 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The pacers, without Shami, did a phenomenal job to help India win. While stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led from the front, debutant Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj chipped in as well. So, very honestly, the pace battery of the Indian team in Australia looks good at the moment. 

ALSO READ: Coach Andrew McDonald Discloses Australia Squad For Adelaide Test

2nd Test, Adelaide

The much-awaited second Test at Adelaide will start from December 6. While Rohit Sharma is set to take over as captain, there are speculations over Shubman Gill's availability after he fractured his left thumb during an intra-squad match before the Perth Test. India would be high-on-confidence after the win at Perth and taking a 1-0 lead in the series. 

 

Updated 11:43 IST, November 27th 2024

ODI World Cup Rohit Sharma

