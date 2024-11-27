Mohammed Shami to Miss Entire BGT Due to Injury? Here's The UPDATE

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami is recovering from an injury for the past year. Ever since India's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup , Shami has not featured in any international games. Reports suggested he was going to join the side for the 2nd Test, but that won't happen. The latest is that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has confirmed they have not received any information on this.

‘No conversation around trying to send Shami’

“There has been no conversation around trying to send Shami to Australia, at least for now. At the moment, the fast bowlers chosen for the tour and the first XI in the opening Test at Perth are doing their job very well,” a Cricket Association of Bengal told a leading media house.

Meanwhile, India has already won the first Test match at Perth convincingly by 295 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The pacers, without Shami, did a phenomenal job to help India win. While stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led from the front, debutant Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj chipped in as well. So, very honestly, the pace battery of the Indian team in Australia looks good at the moment.

