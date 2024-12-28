Search icon
Published 12:54 IST, December 28th 2024

'Nitish is Creating Confusion...': Ex-Selector TROLLED For Criticising Young India Allrounder

Former India selector MSK Prasad faced the wrath on social space after young allrounder Nitish Reddy slammed his maiden Test century.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Nitish Reddy Hundred | Image: BCCI

Former India selector MSK Prasad faced the wrath on social space after young allrounder Nitish Reddy slammed his maiden Test century. Before the start of the third day at MCG, Prasad claimed that Reddy is creating confusion in the Indian team. He also reckoned that Reddy is neither a complete batter nor a bowler. Prasad also said that it would have been better if the side had opted for a specialist instead of Reddy. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | Nitish Reddy Slams Maiden Test Ton, Father's Reaction Goes VIRAL

‘Reddy is creating confusion’

"Nitish Reddy is creating confusion in Team India. He is not a complete batter and bowler and can’t win matches for the team with his skills. It would have been better to include specialist players,” he said this while he was on-air doing commentary. 

Here are some of the reactions

ALSO READ: LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Nitish Reddy Slams Maiden Test Ton

MATCH UPDATE

Meanwhile, it is stumps on Day 3. India still trail by 116 runs with a wicket in hand. Reddy is currently on 105*, while Siraj is yet to open his account. An interesting Day 4 lies in store for fans. 

Updated 13:06 IST, December 28th 2024

