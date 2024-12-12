Published 21:34 IST, December 12th 2024
India vs Australia Perth Test Shatters Viewership Records, Becomes Highest-Rated Away Test
The record-breaking viewership numbers for the India vs Australia Test series demonstrate the enduring appeal of Test cricket and the passion of Indian fans.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has set a new benchmark for Test cricket viewership, with the opening match in Perth between India and Australia drawing a record-breaking audience. The thrilling contest captivated a staggering 70.8 million viewers, marking a 70% growth in reach and generating an impressive 8.6 billion minutes of watch time, a massive 160% increase over the first Test during India's previous tour to Australia in 2020-21.
New viewership record set for India vs Australia Test series
This historic match has become the highest-rated bilateral away Test in Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) history, boasting a remarkable 38% growth in TVR. The unprecedented viewership numbers underscore the immense popularity of Test cricket and the excitement surrounding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The Perth Test witnessing a 76% growth in reach and a 160% surge in engagement compared to the first Test in 2020. The second Test also saw a significant increase in viewership, with 29.5 million viewers tuning in, a 21% higher reach compared to the 2020 pink ball Test in Australia.
With the five-Test series tantalizingly poised at 1-1, every match has become a high-stakes encounter, particularly for Rohit Sharma's Team India. To secure a direct berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final, India must avoid another defeat in the remaining three matches.
As the pressure mounts, the third Test of the series is set to commence on December 14 in Brisbane. The Australian city will play host to a pivotal clash that could significantly impact the series' trajectory and India's chances of advancing to the WTC final.
