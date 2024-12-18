Search icon
Published 11:38 IST, December 18th 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin Retires From International Cricket After Brisbane Test

Veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket after the fourth Test at Brisbane ended in a draw.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement | Image: BCCI/AP/Instagram/@rashwin99

Veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket after the fourth Test at Brisbane ended in a draw. With this, he retires as India's second-most successful bowler with 537 wickets in 106 games. Ashwin has won India many games and just before the Test ended in a draw, Ashwin could be seen emotional inside the dressing-room hugging Virat Kohli . Reports of Ashwin retiring had started even before the first Test was played at Perth. Ashwin was not part of the first Test but was slotted in the XI at Adelaide where he picked up a solitary wicket. After the game was over, Ashwin spoke to the media and made the announcement. Reports suggest that Ashwin had made it clear to his teammates about this call even before the series started. 

ALSO READ: Live Cricket Score - India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Updates

Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals

Ashwin played an integral part in India’s ascent to the top and eventual domination in Test cricket between 2014 and 2019. For years, the veteran led India’s spin attack and provided stability, balance and solidity to the lineup. Ashwin retiring is surely an end of an era in Indian cricket. He will of course continue to be a part of the IPL

ALSO READ: Ashwin to RETIRE? Kohli Hugging IND Allrounder Spark Speculations

The series is currently locked at 1-1. India won the opening Test at Perth and then Australia bounced back with a win at Adelaide. Now, all eyes on MCG, where the Boxing Day Test would be played. 

Updated 16:07 IST, December 18th 2024

Virat Kohli IPL Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Ravichandran Ashwin

