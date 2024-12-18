Veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket after the fourth Test at Brisbane ended in a draw. With this, he retires as India's second-most successful bowler with 537 wickets in 106 games. Ashwin has won India many games and just before the Test ended in a draw, Ashwin could be seen emotional inside the dressing-room hugging Virat Kohli . Reports of Ashwin retiring had started even before the first Test was played at Perth. Ashwin was not part of the first Test but was slotted in the XI at Adelaide where he picked up a solitary wicket. After the game was over, Ashwin spoke to the media and made the announcement. Reports suggest that Ashwin had made it clear to his teammates about this call even before the series started.