Signs of RETIREMENT? Rohit's 'Glove' Act Spark Speculations About Test Future

India captain Rohit Sharma is 37 and his bat is not doing the talking - does that mean it is time he retires? Yes, there are the questions that are doing the rounds after yet another failure with the bat during the first essay in Brisbane on Tuesday. Rohit perished for just 10 runs off 27 balls he looked to play an extravagant drive of a full delivery from Pat Cummins only to find the outside edge and get caught. But, it was not his dismissal - instead, it was his ‘glove’ act that caught attention. After being caught by Alex Carey, a disappointed Rohit made his way back to the pavilion. While heading back to the dressing-room, he left his gloves in front of the dug out, just behind the advertisement board.