Rohit Sharma Starts Training Straightaway After Reaching Perth, Set to Return For Adelaide Test
India vs Australia:
India vs Australia: India's regular captain Rohit Sharma has already started training after reaching Perth. Rohit reached Australia to join the team on Sunday. He is missing the first Test due to personal reasons. In all probability, Rohit will feature in the second Test at Adelaide. He will be a key figure in the set-up. It would be interesting to see if he opens or opts to play in the middle-order after KL Rahul got two decent scores at Perth. Rohit has batted in the middle-order in Tests in the past, so he will not be new to that position. The regular India captain was also spotted in the nets on Monday having a hit. He looked in good touch during his first net session in Australia.
PERTH TEST UPDATE
At the time of filing the copy, India were in total control of the game. Australia are 182 for seven with the Indian side needing three more wickets to win the game, while the hosts still need over 300 runs to win the game. Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey are in the middle trying to make a fight of it. Both Siraj and Bumrah have picked up three wickets apiece, while Nitish Reddy has picked up one.
With India set to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series, the win will also keep them in the race for making their third consecutive World Test Championship final.
