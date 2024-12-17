WATCH | RoKo Celebrate After Akash Deep Saves IND From Following-on

India were in dire strait, looking down the barrel and face being bowled out before knocking off the follow-on in Gabba, Brisbane on Day 4 of the third Test. That is when Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep got in the middle and stitched a 49-run stand to help India avoid an embarrassing follow-on. But, it was the reaction inside the dressing-room that stole the show. Once Akash Deep guided the ball to third man to get a boundary, Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir were celebrating the moment inside the dressing-room. The two tailenders Akash Deep and Bumrah chipped in well as both remained unbeaten at stumps on day 4. Here is the clip of the moment that is now going viral.

Meanwhile, India still trail by 194 runs with one wicket in hand. India would be mighty pleased having avoided the follow-on. With merely another day left in the Test, it is in all probability going to end in a draw.

Resuming from an overnight score of 51/4, India desperately needed someone to step up and show resilience. Rahul rose to the challenge and appeared a class apart from his teammates. The Aussies set an attacking field with three slips and a gully, leaving gaps in the covers and point region, tempting Rahul to play his trademark drives. However, he was astute enough to resist the temptation, only going for the shot when the bowlers pitched the ball firmly into his driving zone. He struck his second half-century of the series.