Yashasvi Jaiswal-Mitchell Starc's Bail-Antics Steal Show on Day 5 at MCG During Boxing Day Test | WATCH

First it was Mitchell Starc and then Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't want to be too behind so he joined in. The antics began when on Monday, during the final day of the fourth Test, Starc switched the bails at the non-striker's end. Jaiswal spotted it and then he went and put the bails back to where it initially was. The packed crowd at the MCG spotted it and were amused, the roar when it happened is a testament of that. It did not end there as a couple of balls later there was a mid-pitch verbal duel between the two cricketers. The incident truly added an edge to an already high-intensity encounter. Here is what exactly transpired on the field of play.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal is still in the middle and looks set which is a good thing from an Indian point of view. Jaiswal is on 58*, while Rishabh Pant is on 18*. India still need 243 to win, and that looks distant from this point. Australia look favourites to win it from here.

Earlier in the day, chasing 340 to win, India lost their top-order cheaply. India captain Rohit Sharma perished for nine, while in-form KL Rahul departed for a duck. Virat Kohli did not last long as well. Kohli was dismissed by Starc for five.

MCG SETS ATTENDANCE RECORD

During the final day of the Boxing Day Test, the all-time attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was smashed when the total attendance of the fourth Test touched an unprecedented 350,700.