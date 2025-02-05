India vs ENG ODI Series: All You Need To Know About Squads, Fixtures, Timings, Broadcast and LIVE Streaming Details

IND vs ENG ODI series: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in a three match ODI series. The visitors recently lost a T20I series to India by a margin of 4-1. The Indian team is yet to win an ODI series under Gautam Gambhir. The last ODI series that the Indian team played was in August 2024, against Sri Lanka. India lost that series 2-0, but now they have a chance to bounce back and send a strong message to all the teams competing in the Champions Trophy.

The India vs England series comes in at a very crucial time for the 'men in Blue'. The ODI series will serve as a dress rehearsal for the Indian team before they head to the Champions Trophy. There is an air of suspense around Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy has been added to the squad for the upcoming ODI series. Here is everything that you need to know about the India vs England ODI series.

Full schedule of India vs England ODI series

6 February, 2025: 1st ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Nagpur from 1.30 pm

1st ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Nagpur from 1.30 pm 9 February, 2025: 2nd ODI at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack from 1.30 pm

2nd ODI at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack from 1.30 pm 12 February, 2025: 3rd ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 1.30 pm

Full squads of India vs England ODI series

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

How To Watch the India vs England ODI series