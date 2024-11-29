Published 07:29 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U-19 Live Cricket Score: Team India Defeated By Pakistan By 43 Runs
The Under-19 scene will witness the ever anticipated India vs Pakistan clash. It is the campaign opener of both the teams in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup tournament. Much like any other IND vs PAK contest, the match-up promises to bring exhilarating action. Thus, with all to look forward to, stay at the space and track all the live updates from the India vs Pakistan match.
Hello and welcome folks wherever you are around the world. Today the ever-awaited India vs Pakistan rivalry will be witnessed on the U-19 scene. It is a campaign opener for both the teams in the U-19 Asia Cup, and hence a nerve-wrecking contest could be in the awaits. India stands out as the most successful team in Under-19 Asia Cup history, having won the tournament eight times out of ten editions. Their dominance has been marked by consistent performances and a strong pipeline of young talent. Following India, Pakistan has also made its mark with multiple titles, showcasing their cricketing prowess at the youth level.
Thus, with all to look forward to stay at the space and track all the live updates from the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match here.
18:13 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Pakistan Defeat India
Despite India's fightback, Pakistan have swept the match by 43 runs. India were limited at 238 in the 47th over.
17:53 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: India At 224 runs
Despite the early blows, Team India have put up a fighting score of 244 on the board.
17:53 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: India lose 9 wickets!
Situations are still tough for India as they attempt to fight back against Pakistan at the U19 Asia Cup after their top order heavily faltered.
17:08 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: India Score 160 as team gets some pace
Team India have lost five wickets but they are getting some pace as they inch close towards the target.
16:21 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: India Score 84 at the loss of 4 runs
Situations look difficult for Team India as they have lost four wickets.
15:48 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Another Huge Fall For India!
Andre Siddharth could not last either! Siddharth hits a lofted drive from the toe but it lands in the hand of Riaz Ullah at the sweeper cover. Three are down for India, and it is troubling.
15:13 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: India In Early Trouble
India's Opening batters Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi were dismissed early, and IPL Sensation Suryavanshi was dismissed after scoring just one run.
14:34 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Pakistan Finish Innings At 281/7
Pakistan wrapped up their innings at 281/7 batting first against India.
11:55 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: PAK Holding Strong As India Search For Wickets | PAK 87-0 in 20.3 OVRs
Pakistan are holding on as India are still in search for their first wicket.
10:42 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: IND Not Giving Runs | PAK- 3-0 in 2.2 OVRs
India have Pakistan on a tight leash as the Indian bowlers are not giving any runs. PAK- 3-0 in 2.2 OVRs
10:41 IST, November 30th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Pakistan Batting First
The men in blue have taken to the field as it is Pakistan who are batting first.
22:38 IST, November 29th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Pakistan U19 Squad
Pakistan: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib.
22:37 IST, November 29th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: India U19 Squad
India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.
22:37 IST, November 29th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Venue of the match
The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.
22:35 IST, November 29th 2024
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Date and timing of the match
The IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will take place on November 30, 2024. The live action will begin from 10:30 AM onwards.
Updated 18:14 IST, November 30th 2024