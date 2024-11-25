Published 12:54 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Kolkata Knight Riders' Squad
Here is a full list of players in the KKR squad, their purchases and their retentions for the 2025 IPL.
As the IPL 2025 mega-auction is underway as all the teams are trying to get the big players to be a part of their teams. Close to 500 crores was spent on the first day of the IPL auction and Kolkata Knight Riders were right amongst the fight to sign players to their squad. The defending champions went big in on the first day of the auctions and bought a total of seven days. At the end of the day and going into the second day, KKR are left with 10.05 Crores.
KKR's Retentions Ahead Of The IPL 2025
Ahead of the IPL auction that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, all of the franchises announced their list of retained players. Kolkata Knight Riders retained a total of six players from their title winning squad of last year. Kolkata Knight Riders went into the IPL auction with a purse of Rs. 51 Crores after making all of their retentions.
KKR Retained Players List: Rinku Singh (Rs. 13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs. 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs. 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs. 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs. 4 crore).
Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Mega-Auction So Far
As Kolkata Knight Riders wrapped up the first day of the IPL mega-auction, they came out with a total of 7 new additions to their squad for 2025.
List Of Players Purchased By KKR: Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 23.75 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs. 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs. 2 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.50 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs. 3 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs. 1.80 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs. 30 lakh).
KKR Purse Remaining: Rs. 10.05 crore
KKR RTM Cards Left: 0
KKR Player Slots Remaining: 12
KKR Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 3
Kolkata Knight Riders' Full Squad After Day 1 Of IPL Auctions
At the end of the first day of the IPL auctions, here is what KKR's squad looks like-
KKR IPL 2025 Squad: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 23.75 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs. 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs. 2 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.50 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs. 3 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs. 1.80 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs. 30 lakh).
Updated 16:06 IST, November 25th 2024