IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Kolkata Knight Riders' Squad

As the IPL 2025 mega-auction is underway as all the teams are trying to get the big players to be a part of their teams. Close to 500 crores was spent on the first day of the IPL auction and Kolkata Knight Riders were right amongst the fight to sign players to their squad. The defending champions went big in on the first day of the auctions and bought a total of seven days. At the end of the day and going into the second day, KKR are left with 10.05 Crores.