Published 12:31 IST, November 28th 2024

'I Sometimes Get Hurt...': Prithvi Shaw REACTS to IPL Snub

Placed at a base price of Rs 75 lakhs, young Prithvi Shaw did not excite any bidders and went unsold at the IPL Auction 2025.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Prithvi Shaw Reacts After IPL snub | Image: IPL

Placed at a base price of Rs 75 lakhs, young Prithvi Shaw did not excite any bidders and went unsold at the IPL Auction 2025. It was not exactly surprising as Prithvi has been out of form over the past two seasons - in the IPL and the domestic circuit - and hence this was on the cards. Days after the IPL snub, the 25-year-old has reacted. A dejected Prithvi has gone on the reveal the backlash he faced online and how it is getting difficult for him to cope with it. 

‘He has eyes on me’

In a video he recently shared on his social handle, Shaw addressed the criticism he endures on social media, often from users who do not follow him but still monitor his actions. "If he is not following me, then how will he troll? That means he has eyes on me," Shaw remarked. 

ALSO READ: England Star EXCITED To Join RCB, Slams Punjab Ahead Of IPL 2025

‘If people make memes on me, I see them as well’

"If people make memes on me, I see them as well. I sometimes get hurt. Sometimes I feel it was a bit wrong, he should not have said like this. Whenever I am seen in public, people started saying what is Prithvi doing, he should be practising," Shaw added.

Interestingly, paying heed to Prithvi Shaw's situation a selector has broken the silence and criticised the player for not emulating the principles of legends like Sourav Ganguly , Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, despite getting advice from all of them at least once.

ALSO READ: Prithvi Shaw Slammed For Ignoring the Advice Of Ganguly and Sachin

"Prithvi has been in Delhi Capitals. In DC itself, he had a chance to interact with Rahul Dravid, who was also his U-19 India coach, Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. It's an open secret in Mumbai cricket that Tendulkar has also spoken to him. Are these legends fools? Do you see any change in him? Even if there is, it is not evident," the selector told PTI.
 

Updated 12:34 IST, November 28th 2024

IPL Sourav Ganguly

