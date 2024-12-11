Rajasthan Royals TROLL Babar Azam Following Duck During SA vs PAK T20I - POST INSIDE

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam did not live upto expectation as he registered a duck against South Africa in the opening T20I. Babar was opening the batting with captain Mohammed Rizwan in a 184 chase. It was not a welcome return for Babar into the T20 side as an upper cut led to his downfall. It was short and banged into the surface by Kwena Maphaka. The ball came at a good height but Babar saw the width, thought of an upper cut but came off the toe-end of the bat. The ball went high and Simelane circled under it near third man, kept his eyes on the ball and took it low to the ground. It was a big setback early on.

Following his poor show, Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals trolled Babar with a picture of him walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed.

THE VIRAL POST

Meanwhile, Pakistan also went onto lose the match by 11 runs.

‘Lot of positives’ - Rizwan

“Lot of positives. The innings from Miller and Linde took the momentum away from us. The counterattack from Miller took the momentum as we had started well by picking early wickets. The spinners bowled very well, they used the pitch and conditions well. There are a lot of positives and hopefully we do well in the next match,” Pakistan captain Rizwan said at the post-match presentation.

'Pleased we didn't bomb up after losing wickets early'