Akash Ambani Was So Happy Buying THIS Player That He Went To Thank RCB For Not Using RTM - WATCH

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was over the moon with excitement after successfully acquiring English cricketer Will Jacks for INR 5.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction on Monday. Jacks, a right-handed batter and off-spin bowler, had a base price of INR 2 crore but sparked an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, with the former ultimately emerging victorious.

Akash Ambani thanks RCB for not using RTM on Will Jacks

In a surprising turn of events, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Will Jacks' previous team, decided not to use their Right To Match (RTM) card to retain the player. This decision seemed to have delighted Akash Ambani, who was seen heading to the RCB table to shake hands and express his gratitude for not using their RTM card. This happened on the second day of the IPL 2025 auction, which is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Will Jacks, who played for RCB in the IPL 2024, will now don the Mumbai Indians jersey, and his new team is eager to see him bring his skills and expertise to the pitch. With this acquisition, Mumbai Indians have strengthened their squad and are looking forward to a successful season ahead.