IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: RCB's Buys - Full List of Sold And Unsold Players

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Stay tuned for the latest updates on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 auction strategy. Catch all the buzz on top player purchases, Right-to-Match (RTM) cards used, and retained players. Follow RepublicWorld.com for real-time auction highlights and insights on RCB’s squad building!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the second day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with the largest purse among all franchises, boasting Rs 30.65 crore. Building on their momentum from Day 1, where they signed six players, RCB kicked off Day 2 by acquiring all-rounder Krunal Pandya for Rs 5.75 crore.