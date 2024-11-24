Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:22 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: RCB's Buys - Full List of Sold And Unsold Players

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 auction updates, including top purchases, RTMs, and retained players here at republicworld.com

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: RCB Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys, Sold & Unsold Players | Image: Republic

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Stay tuned for the latest updates on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 auction strategy. Catch all the buzz on top player purchases, Right-to-Match (RTM) cards used, and retained players. Follow RepublicWorld.com for real-time auction highlights and insights on RCB's squad building!

 

  IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates:
  RCB's squad building

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for 2 crore
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Devdutt Padikkal sold to RCB for 2 crore
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for 1.10 crore

Live Blog

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the second day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with the largest purse among all franchises, boasting Rs 30.65 crore. Building on their momentum from Day 1, where they signed six players, RCB kicked off Day 2 by acquiring all-rounder Krunal Pandya for Rs 5.75 crore.

  • Listen to this article
21:31 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for 2 crore

Glenn Phillips has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 2 crore

21:26 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Devdutt Padikkal sold to RCB for 2 crore

Devdutt Padikkal has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 2 crore

20:37 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for 1.10 crore

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 1.10 Crores. He is the youngest-ever player in the history of IPL. 

19:36 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jacob Bethell sold to RCB for 2.6 Crore

Jacob Bethell has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 2.6 Crore

19:32 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Manoj Bhandage sold to RCB for 30 Lakh

Manoj Bhandage has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 30 Lakh

18:45 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Nuwan Thushara sold to RCB for 1.6 crore

Nuwan Thushara has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 1.6 crore

18:30 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Will Jacks sold to MI for 5.75 crore

Will Jacks has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 5.75 crore

18:28 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Deepak Hooda sold to CSK for 1.7 crore

Deepak Hooda has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 1.7 crore

18:26 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Tim David sold to RCB for 3 crore

Tim David has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 crore

18:13 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Zeeshan Ansari sold to SRH for 40 lakh

Zeeshan Ansari has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 40 lakh

18:09 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Arshad Khan sold to GT for 1.3 crore

Arshad Khan has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 1.3 crore

18:08 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mukesh Choudhary sold to CSK for 30 lakh

Mukesh Choudhary has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 30 lakh

18:07 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Gurnoor Brar sold to GT for 1.30 crore

Gurnoor Brar has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 1.30 crore

18:06 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Swapnil Singh sold to RCB for 50 lakh

Swapnil Singh has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 50 lakh

16:26 IST, November 25th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Get Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB get Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 10.75 Crores. 

15:56 IST, November 25th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Get Krunal Pandya

RCB get Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya for 5.75 Crores.

15:50 IST, November 25th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Marco Jansen Sold To PBKS

Marco Jansen is sold to Punjab Kings.

14:37 IST, November 25th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Celebrate India's Iconic Perth Victory

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB have pulled out a special Head-Bumrah moment to celebrate India's stunning win at Perth

 

12:07 IST, November 25th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB's Remaining Purse

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's how much more money RCB can spend in the auction

11:28 IST, November 25th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: DK Addresses The Salt And Jitesh Move

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Dinesh Karthik gave some interesting insights on RCB's move to pick Jitesh Sharma and Phil Salt

11:27 IST, November 25th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: The Suyash Sharma Move

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB picked up ex-KKR spinner Suyash Sharma for INR 2.2 Crore

11:26 IST, November 25th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Pick Up Salt

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked Phil Salt who is also being seen as one of their captaincy contenders

09:57 IST, November 25th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Livingstone Goes To RCB

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: In their bid to solidify the middle order, Liam Livingstone was signed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru

09:00 IST, November 25th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: A Decent Squad In The Making

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB have been very silent on the auction table and maybe are waiting for the right time to place their bids

