Published 08:22 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: RCB's Buys - Full List of Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 auction updates, including top purchases, RTMs, and retained players here at republicworld.com
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Stay tuned for the latest updates on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 auction strategy. Catch all the buzz on top player purchases, Right-to-Match (RTM) cards used, and retained players.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the second day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with the largest purse among all franchises, boasting Rs 30.65 crore. Building on their momentum from Day 1, where they signed six players, RCB kicked off Day 2 by acquiring all-rounder Krunal Pandya for Rs 5.75 crore.
21:31 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for 2 crore
Glenn Phillips has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 2 crore
21:26 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Devdutt Padikkal sold to RCB for 2 crore
Devdutt Padikkal has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 2 crore
20:37 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for 1.10 crore
13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 1.10 Crores. He is the youngest-ever player in the history of IPL.
19:36 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jacob Bethell sold to RCB for 2.6 Crore
Jacob Bethell has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 2.6 Crore
19:32 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Manoj Bhandage sold to RCB for 30 Lakh
Manoj Bhandage has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 30 Lakh
18:45 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Nuwan Thushara sold to RCB for 1.6 crore
Nuwan Thushara has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 1.6 crore
18:30 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Will Jacks sold to MI for 5.75 crore
Will Jacks has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 5.75 crore
18:28 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Deepak Hooda sold to CSK for 1.7 crore
Deepak Hooda has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 1.7 crore
18:26 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Tim David sold to RCB for 3 crore
Tim David has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 crore
18:13 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Zeeshan Ansari sold to SRH for 40 lakh
Zeeshan Ansari has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 40 lakh
18:09 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Arshad Khan sold to GT for 1.3 crore
Arshad Khan has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 1.3 crore
18:08 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mukesh Choudhary sold to CSK for 30 lakh
Mukesh Choudhary has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 30 lakh
18:07 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Gurnoor Brar sold to GT for 1.30 crore
Gurnoor Brar has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 1.30 crore
18:06 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Swapnil Singh sold to RCB for 50 lakh
Swapnil Singh has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 50 lakh
16:26 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Get Bhuvneshwar Kumar
RCB get Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 10.75 Crores.
15:56 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Get Krunal Pandya
RCB get Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya for 5.75 Crores.
15:50 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Marco Jansen Sold To PBKS
Marco Jansen is sold to Punjab Kings.
14:37 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Celebrate India's Iconic Perth Victory
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB have pulled out a special Head-Bumrah moment to celebrate India's stunning win at Perth
12:07 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB's Remaining Purse
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's how much more money RCB can spend in the auction
11:28 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: DK Addresses The Salt And Jitesh Move
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Dinesh Karthik gave some interesting insights on RCB's move to pick Jitesh Sharma and Phil Salt
11:27 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: The Suyash Sharma Move
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB picked up ex-KKR spinner Suyash Sharma for INR 2.2 Crore
11:26 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Pick Up Salt
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked Phil Salt who is also being seen as one of their captaincy contenders
09:57 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Livingstone Goes To RCB
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: In their bid to solidify the middle order, Liam Livingstone was signed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru
09:00 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: A Decent Squad In The Making
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB have been very silent on the auction table and maybe are waiting for the right time to place their bids
