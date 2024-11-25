IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals' Full Squad And Probable Playing XI

IPL 2025 Mega Auctions: Delhi Capitals , alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is a franchise that has been around from the first season, but hasn't won an IPL title. Just like Lucknow Super Giants , Delhi Capitals' campaign saw some brave and individual performances in IPL 2024, but they completely misfired as an unit. Delhi finished sixth on the IPL Points table in 2024 with 7 wins and as many losses in their group stage.

The Delhi Capitals got things completely wrong as they heavily relied on David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Mitchell Marsh to do the bulk of scoring. Pant anyways was making a comeback to competitive cricket after his horrific accident in December 2022. Much to everybody's surprise, Delhi played 11 different top-order in 14 games. They also used five different opening pairs which was one of the main reasons of their downfall. Delhi might've learnt their lesson from their IPL 2024 debacle and will look to make some smart buys at the auction table.

Delhi Capitals' Retentions Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel

Delhi Capitals' Full Squad After IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Delhi Capitals full squad | Image: REPUBLIC

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, T. Natarajan, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay and Madhav Tiwari

Delhi Capitals' Probable Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (c), Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma

KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc: Two Gamechangers For Delhi Capitals