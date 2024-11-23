Highlights: IPL 2025 LSG Auction – Full List of Sold & Unsold Players, Lucknow Super Giants Updates

Published 08:15 IST, November 24th 2024
LSG, under former Australia player and coach Justin Langer did not look as the same side. Their players performed well in intervals, but that was not enough for the team to make it to the playoffs. Nicholas Pooran had an outrageous IPL 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants. One of the positives of their side was Mayank Yadav too who has now ended up playing for India too. LSG were placed on the seventh spot with 7 wins and as many losses in IPL 2024.
23:09 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: That's all folks
That is all for Day 1. Come back tomorrow to catch up with the Day 2 proceedings.
22:24 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Aryan Juyal heads to LSG For ₹30 Lakhs
Lucknow Super Giants have bought Aryan Juyal for ₹30 Lakhs.
22:00 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Abdul Samad Heads to Lucknow for ₹4.20 Cr
Uncapped India star Abdul Samad has been sold to the LSG at ₹4.20 Crore.
20:30 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG, CSK Race For Khaleel Ahmed
LSG and CSK Race are in a race For Khaleel Ahmed
20:20 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Avesh Khan bought By LSG For ₹9.75 Cr
Lucknow Super Giants have successfully outbid everyone to get Avesh Khan for ₹9.75 Cr.
20:15 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RCB, LSG Bid For Avesh Khan
Avesh Khan's services is being pursued by LSG, PBKS and RCB.
20:07 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR, LSG, RCB Race For Hazlewood
LSG are racing for Josh Hazlewood. While KKR opted out after a while, RCB jumped in the bandwagon.
19:59 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Spoke too soon!
Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are in a bidding race for Jitesh Sharma!
19:58 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG have been quite
LSG haven't bagged any stumpers as they got Rishabh Pant in a huge deal.
19:16 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh Sold To LSG For ₹3.40 Cr
Mitchell Marsh Goes To Lucknow for ₹3.40 Cr. He could be a huge asset for the side.
19:15 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG Splurge on Marsh
Mitchell Marsh is someone the LSG are aiming for but SRH are also in the race for the cricketer.
18:41 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG in the race for McGurk
LSG and PBKS are in a race to get Jake Fraser McGurk.
18:35 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Aiden Markram Comes In!
Capped SA batter Aiden Markram has come in to LSG at a base prize of ₹2 Cr.
18:02 IST, November 24th 2024
17:00 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Going For Chahal
LSG are in a bidding war for Yuzvendra Chahal against Punjab Kings.
16:57 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Buy David Miller
The Lucknow Super Giants have purchased David Miller for 7.50 Cr.
16:56 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG Go For David Miller
Lucknow Super Giants go in a bidding war for David Miller against RCB as the bid is currently at 7.5Cr.
16:52 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG Try For Shami
Lucknow Super Giants try and go for Mohammed Shami but do not bid further as the bid is with SRH.
16:38 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG Get Rishabh Pant For 27 Cr
Lucknow Super Giants sign Rishabh Pant for 27 Cr after Delhi fail to retain him using their RTM card.
16:36 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Past 20 Cr
Rishabh Pant is past the 20Cr mark as the bidding war between LSG and SRH for Pant continues.
16:34 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Giving It All For Rishabh Pant
LSG's bid for Rishabh Pant nears 19 Cr as they look to sign Rishabh Pant for the IPL.
16:32 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Intense Bidding War For Rishabh Pant
An intense bidding war is going on for Rishabh Pant between Lucknow and RCB as the bid reaches 9.75 Cr.
16:31 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG Going For Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants going for Rishabh Pant.
16:23 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG Go To Battle For Jos Buttler
Lucknow Super Giants are now in a bidding war as they bid 15.50 Cr for the keeper-batter.
16:19 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG Still Quiet In The Auctions
Lucknow Super Giants are still quiet in the auction as they have not yet gone into a bidding war for any player.
16:00 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Intense Bidding For Kagiso Rabada
An intense bidding war is ongoing for Kagiso Rabada as LSG watch on.
11:58 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG To Eye Ishan Kishan?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After KL Rahul's exit from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, they will need an explosive opener, Ishan can also keep wickets and can act as Pooran's backup
11:05 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Pooran To be LSG's Leader?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After KL Rahul's infamous exit from the Lucknow-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, there are high chances that Nicholas Pooran might be given a leadership role as he has had his fair share of time with the franchise and has delivered every single time
10:30 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: LSG Send A Stern Message To Australian Cricket Team
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants have their eyes fixated on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite all the happenings around the maega auction
09:28 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Zaheer Khan's Special Insights Into LSG's Plans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will have a busy time at the auction table, here's what the former India captain had to say about LSG's strategy
08:34 IST, November 24th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KL Rahul parts ways with LSG
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After a not so very happy IPL 2024 campaign, Lucknow Super Giants released their skipper KL Rahul ahead of the mega auction
08:15 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates:
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The day is upon us Lucknow Super Giants fans, the day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Welcome to R. Sport Fit as we keep you updated with all the latest happenings of the Mega Auctions. So look nowhere else and fasten your seatbelt for the blockbuster cinema which can be rather called the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions.
Updated 23:09 IST, November 24th 2024