IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Unveil New Jersey For Upcoming Season, Commemorate Shane Warne, R Ashwin, Chahal's Legacy

With the IPL 2025 season approaching soon, franchises have begun to hype the tournament with certain teases and announcements. From bringing in coaches & mentors to interviewing their new players, the build-up has been nothing less than exciting. As the 2025 season comes closer, the Rajasthan Royals have moved a step ahead and unveiled their brand new player kit for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals Unveil New Kit For 2025 Season, Take Inspiration From Chittor

The Rajasthan Royals have officially unveiled their 2025 kit for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The inaugural champions shared the kit release video over their social media platforms. The player kit had its traditional pink and blue colour scheme in use, with the design's inspiration being taken from the iconic Vijay Stambh, which is located in the Chittor Fort of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. RR's Director of Cricket and head coach, Kumar Sangakkara and Rahul Dravid were seen holding the new kit together during the launch. The Royals have released the jersey for sale on its website.

The official video commemorated the legacy of the cricketers who have been a part of the stories IPL franchise. Cricketers like Rahul Dravid, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Graeme Smith, Steve Smith, Shane Watson, Ajinkya Rahane, Trent Boult, Brad Hodge, and the late Shane Warne were honoured by having their names and jersey numbers incorporated into the new kit.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Shows No Mercy To Harry Brook After Another Flop Show In Rajkot During India vs England 3rd T20I Match

Rajasthan Royals Look Pretty Solid This Year!

For the IPL 2025 season, Rajasthan Royals have retained their primary core after picking skipper Sanju Samson, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, all-rounder Riyan Parag, southpaw batter Shimron Hetmyer and bowler Sandeep Sharma in the list.