'It Is The Biggest League. Great To See So Many Afghan Players': Rashid Khan After IPL Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some exceptional talent featuring in the competition from Afghanistan. Spinner Rashid Khan who is presently a part of Bangla Tigers in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament being played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, has expressed delight on seeing the Afghan players being a part of the league.

Rashid Khan on increase in Afghanistan players being sold in IPL 2025 auction

Several Afghanistan players were bought by the franchises in the recent IPL 2025 auction. Rashid Khan, on the other hand, was not released by his franchise Gujarat Titans to go into the IPL auction. He was retained by the Titans before the auction on November 24 and 25.

"It's a great news for Afghanistan cricket to have more players in the IPL. It is the biggest league in the world. It's just the beginning for the players back home. It's good to see how they are getting into that space and making a place for themselves. This shows that Afghanistan cricket is growing and I'm so happy and excited to see all of them play the tournament," he said.

The right-handed spinner who has had a decent run in the last two matches for the Tigers is of the opinion that T10 format is a bit difficult for the spinners but bowling in the right areas is the key.

"T10 certainly is a difficult format for the spinners. The batters are always looking to attack. Moreover, the ball is also new so, it becomes challenging to get the turn. But you have to put your best foot forward and bowl in the right areas."

"You have a good boundary size and also the ground, and the wicket is a little bit supportive. If you have the skills, you can come and perform. It's just the matter of one delivery and you can dismiss a batter," he concluded.