Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:59 IST, January 20th 2025

Rishabh Pant Announced As New LSG Skipper, To Succeed KL Rahul At Helm From IPL 2025 Season

Rishabh Pant has been announced as the new skipper of the Luck ow Super Giants. The India stumper fetched a record-breaking sum of ₹27 Crore in the IPL auction.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant | Image: X/@BCCI

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been announced as the new skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants. IPL franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka has made the revelation during an appearance on Star Sports alongside the stumper. Pant was up for grabs in the IPL mega auction after the Delhi Capitals let him go, and he fetched a record-breaking sum of ₹27 Crore, which was the highest-paid player in the history of the IPL. 

 

More to follow…

Updated 15:13 IST, January 20th 2025

IPL Rishabh Pant
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: