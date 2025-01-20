Rishabh Pant Announced As New LSG Skipper, To Succeed KL Rahul At Helm From IPL 2025 Season

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been announced as the new skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants. IPL franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka has made the revelation during an appearance on Star Sports alongside the stumper. Pant was up for grabs in the IPL mega auction after the Delhi Capitals let him go, and he fetched a record-breaking sum of ₹27 Crore, which was the highest-paid player in the history of the IPL.