Jasprit Bumrah Makes A Huge Captaincy Blunder In 1st Test; Marnus Labuschagne Gets Two Lifelines

Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah made a crucial captaincy blunder in the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian batter, was given two lifelines, first when Virat Kohli dropped his catch at first slip and then when the Indian team failed to appeal for obstructing the field.

Jasprit Bumrah commits captaincy blunder in 1st Test

Marnus Labuschagne was hit on the pads by Mohammad Siraj and attempted to push the ball away with his bat despite being out of the crease and the ball still being in play. The Indian players seemed agitated but did not officially appeal, allowing Labuschagne to continue batting.

As per the MCC laws, Marnus Labuschagne could have been given out for obstructing the field, but the Indian team's failure to appeal meant the batter was given a reprieve. This blunder could have cost India dearly, but Labuschagne was eventually dismissed for 2 by Mohammed Siraj, and the Australian team was left reeling at 67/7 at stumps on Day 1.

Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy blunder could have cost India more significantly had Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten at the end of play on the opening day. However, Bumrah made it up with his bowling as he picked up 4/17 in 10 overs to cause an Australian batting collapse.