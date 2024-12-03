Jasprit Bumrah Surprises His Mother On Video Call Wearing A Mask With Own Face - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah, the feared fast bowler, showcased his playful side in a hilarious video call with his mother. He donned a mask with his own face, leaving his mother surprised and amused. The video, posted on Instagram, shows Bumrah goofing around and eventually admitting that he looks better in person than in the mask.

Jasprit Bumrah's funny interaction with his mother

"Main actual main jyada acha dikhta hu" (I look better in person), Jasprit Bumrah told his mother on the video call. This lighthearted moment showcases Bumrah's fun-loving personality off the field, contrasting with his intimidating presence on the pitch.

This comes after Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian cricket team to an impressive 295-run win over Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Optus Stadium in Perth last month. He won the player of the match award for his outstanding performance in the match. Australia just failed to bounce back from the collapse that Bumrah inflicted in the second innings, bowling them out for 104 runs with his five-wicket haul. Australia had bowled India out for 150 runs in the opening innings but that disappointment was soon forgotten when Bumrah demolished the home team's batting order.