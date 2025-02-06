Jasprit Bumrah to Miss 3rd ODI vs England? India Captain Rohit Sharma Provides Injury Update Ahead of Nagpur Game

With not a lot of time left for the Champions Trophy , Jasprit Bumrah 's fitness would be giving the entire team management and the fans sleepless nights. On the eve of the opening ODI versus England at the Jamtha in Nagpur, India captain Rohit Sharma tried to give some clarity to all during his press conference. Rohit told the media that his scan reports are still awaited and they would be in a position to give a better update when that comes in. The Indian captain also said that he expects the reports to come in by the next couple of days.

‘Awaiting some scan reports’

"We are awaiting some scan reports and once we get them, we will have more clarity on Bumrah and whether he will be available for the third ODI against England," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against England at Nagpur.

This also means there is no certainty Bumrah features in the third and final ODI or not. Initially, it was believed he would be drafted into the side for the final game - but there is a lot of uncertainty over that now. India's pace spearhead suffered back spasms in the fifth Test against Australia at Sydney in January, and did not bowl in the second innings. Since then, he has not bowled and that is anot a very good thing from an Indian point of view.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?