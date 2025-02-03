'Can Be Difficult': England Skipper Jos Buttler Acknowledges Abhishek Sharma's Whirlwind Knock, Opens Up On India's Dominance

Abhishek Sharma showed who the boss was at the Wankhede Stadium when Team India locked horns with England in the 5th T20I. The India opener's blazing innings proved immensely beneficial for the hosts as they set up a huge target which proved to be too much for the English batters to achieve. After the match, English skipper Joss Buttler credited Abhishek Sharma for his gargantuan knock, which put helped India bat England out of the competition.

Jos Buttler Acknowledges Abhishek Sharma's Quickfire Innings

England skipper Jos Buttler has praised Abhishek Sharma for his incredible 54-ball 135 in India's 150-run victory in the fifth and final T20I match in Mumbai. He called the record knock one of the best examples of "clean ball striking." He admitted that while the visitors weren't shellshocked by his innings, the India opener made it difficult for them.

“We always sit down and think what more could we have done or how we could have stopped him, but some days I think you have to give a lot of credit to the opposition; I thought he played brilliantly well... Shellshocked's not quite the word, I think. It can be difficult sometimes when a player gets on a roll and they play as well as he did.

Abhishek Sharma acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: AP Photo

“Looking back at the last IPL , him and Travis Head were the same at the top of the order for Sunrisers (Hyderabad) and obviously he's brought that into India. He (Abhishek) played a brilliant innings and sometimes you want to credit the opposition. You always think of what more could you do, how could we get him out, how could we slow him down and, but yeah, credit to us for, you know, sticking in there and fighting back and keeping them down to 240 after the start they got,” Jos Buttler said to the media after the match-up.

Abhishek Sharma Makes History, Enters Record Books With Huge Feat

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma aided India's case to emerge as the winner of the 5th T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium. With his 37-ball century against England, he has officially scored the second-fastest T20I ton by an Indian cricketer. Sharma's innings consisted of 13 sixes, which helped him to score big against the opposition. Team India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma continues to lead the chart with his 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in December 2017.