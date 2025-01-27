Jos Buttler-Led England Take Big Call Ahead Of IND vs ENG 3rd T20I To Be Played In Rajkot, Series On The Line For Visitors

IND vs ENG T20I Series: Jos Buttler's England are not having a pleasant time in India and they only have themselves to blame for it. England are currently 0-2 down in the ongoing T20I series against India and they are in dire need to do something real quick that results in turning their campaign around. Suryakumar Yadav's Team India emerged victorious in the first two T20Is of the series that were played in Kolkata and Chennai. The third T20I of the series will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

English skipper Jos Buttler has been England's only saving grace. Skipper Jos also broke Nicholas Pooran's record of scoring most number of T20I runs against India. England's batting has looked pretty fragile and has completely failed to fire as an unit so far in the India vs England T20I series.

England Announce Unchanged Playing XI For Third T20I

England are in a dire need to win the third T20I that will be played in Rajkot. A win for India at the Niranjan Shah stadium means that the series for the visitors is done and dusted. The English team management has taken a huge call ahead of the 3rd T20I and has backed the same playing XI that played in the Kolkata and the Chennai T20I.

Despite England's lacklustre show in the series so far, Jos Buttler remains the leading run-scorer of the series. Buttler has scored a total of 113 runs at an average of 56.5 and a strike rate of 152.7 with 10 fours and five sixes so far in the ongoing India vs England T20I series.

England playing XI for 3rd T20I vs India: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Archer To Spearhead England's Attack