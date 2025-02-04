Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 08:46 IST, February 4th 2025

Last-Minute Change in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? Ravi Ashwin Makes HUGE Suggestion

India has submitted a provisional squad for the Champions Trophy but they still have time to make changes, will they make a change?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs England ODI live streaming team india squad match timing | Image: ap

India has submitted a provisional squad for the Champions Trophy but they still have time to make changes, will they make a change? Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reckons there is scope for a change. Given the form of Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin wants him included in the side for the Champions Trophy. Chakravarthy is not part of the provisional squad which has four spinners. Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar are the four spinning options for India. 

ALSO READ: 'Bowl 5th Stump Line To Kohli...': Himanshu REVEALS Bus Driver's Advice

‘If a seamer goes out and Varun comes in’

"We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked," R Ashwin said on his channel.

"But, if you look at the existing squad, if a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don't know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in). We will wait and see," he added.

Chakravarthy was the player of the series in the five-match T20I series and hence Ashwin reckons his form could be crucial for India's chances at the marquee event. 

The same provisional squad would feature in the upcoming series against England, which is a three-match ODI series starting February 6.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah to Play MLC American Cricket in Future?

The Varun Dilemma

Do you think Chakravarthy has a realistic chance of making the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy? It looks tight, but certainly not impossible. Surely, his performances will get rewarded, sooner, rather than later. 

 

Updated 09:49 IST, February 4th 2025

