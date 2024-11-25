'PERTHfection': Cricket World And IPL Franchises Slip Into Ecstasy After India Humbles Australia

Team India has started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 on a blistering note, beating Australia in their own backyard by a staggering margin of 295 runs in the 1st Test in Perth, on Monday. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli , and captain Jasprit Bumrah orchestrated India's terrific win. Bumrah led from the front and became the first-ever skipper to have led a side to victory over the Aussies at the Optus stadium.

Team India Pummels The Aussies In Perth

Batting first in the Test, India stumbled at just 150 in the first innings, leaving Australia to exploit the advantage. However, the Indian pacers led by captain Jasprit Bumrah dozed off the Aussie challenge by restricting them to a mere 104. Following that, the pitch drastically turned into batting-friendly, allowing Indian openers to put on a solid stand of 201. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who rode the burden of expectations, played a spectacular knock of 161, supported by KL Rahul , who scored a shackles-breaking innings of 77. The magnificent start spread the belief that flowed and was picked by Virat Kohli, who did not squander the opportunity this time and scripted his 30th Test century. Courtesy of a sublime batting performance, India declared at 487/6, giving a gigantic target of 534 for the hosts to chase.

The Indian pacers were once again right on the money, putting pressure on Australia from the outset. Bumrah and company left Australia in dire straits on Day 3 at 12/3 and came back on the 4th day to finish the job. Australia bundled out at 234, and hence the bottom line has been formed- India beat Australia by 295 runs.

The incredible victory has spread joy and happiness among the fans of Indian cricket, who are expressing their delight on social media. Here are a few of the many reactions.

With the win Team India has taken a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. The India vs Australia 2nd Test will begin from December 6, 2024.