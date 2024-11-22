'Jasprit Bumrah is the Rolls-Royce of fast bowling': India Captain Receives Special Acclaim

What was feared became a stark reality as yet again Indian batters could not straightaway acclimatize to the foreign conditions. Batting first, India endured a nasty collapse and eventually bundled out at a score of 150. It was advantage Australia till then but Jasprit Bumrah turned the tide and rattled the Aussies in their backyard at the pacers paradise in Perth.

Jasprit Bumrah Gets Special Praise From Aakash Chopra

Having taken the captaincy onus in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah has led from the front and left Australia reeling. First, he removed the openers cheaply, then got rid of the mighty Steve Smith on the first ball. Later in the day, he took the scalp of Marnus Labuschagne as well. Bumrah finished the day with outstanding figures of 10 overs 17 runs and four wickets. Moreover, in response to India's 150, Australia are beleaguered at 67/7 at Stumps on Day 1 of the 1st Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With this exceptional performance, Jasprit Bumrah has gained worldwide acclaim. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is also on the list of individuals who have showered praise on Bumrah. Chopra hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the "Rolls-Royce of fast bowling."

"The way Jasprit Bumrah brought India back into the game was worth watching because when India were all out for 150, it seemed like it was over and out. However, it was not over and out. Jassi jaisa koi nahin. He is 24-carat pure gold," he said.